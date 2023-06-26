WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Garrettsville man is going to prison in connection to a police chase in Trumbull County earlier this year.

Brett Hemberger, 41, was sentenced to three years in prison for running from police on a stolen motorcycle in March, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

The motorcycle was stolen from Streetsboro.

Hemberger pleaded guilty Monday to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to prosecutors. He will also have to pay $1,147 in damages to the stolen motorcycle.