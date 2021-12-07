Man gets over 7 years in prison for having bullets during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Barberton man who was arrested in January by deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for having 12 bullets.

Michael Tredrick, 30, was sentenced Monday by U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to 87 months in prison after he pleaded guilty July 27 to a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Tedrick was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 17 by TSCO deputies in West Farmington after a car Tedrick was driving was pulled over for speeding at Second and Main streets.

Reports said deputies found suspected drugs in the car as well as a stolen handgun. When Tedrick was searched, reports said he had 12 rounds of ammunition for two different caliber weapons in his pockets.

A Trumbull County grand jury refused to return an indictment in the case for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, according to common pleas records. The grand jury also failed to indict a woman who was in the car with Tedrick on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury indicted Tedrick a little over a week later.

Tedrick is not allowed to possess or any guns or ammunition because of a Jan. 3, 2013 conviction in Summit County Common Pleas Court on charges of burglary and aggravated robbery.

Court records show he served four years on that charge and was given a 90-day jail sentence in 2019 after he violated probation on a 2018 aggravated possession of drugs charge.