YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man accused of selling drugs out of a South Side home that had an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle inside was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison.

Thomas May Jr., 43, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson after pleading guilty May 2 to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; three counts of distribution of heroin and fentanyl; and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

May was one 14 people indicted last August for selling drugs in and around Youngstown.

The indictment said that May used a house on East Evergreen Avenue to sell drugs from and when a search warrant was served at that house, authorities found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun inside.

According to the indictment in the case, undercover buys began Feb. 8, 2020, and continued until several search warrants were served Jan. 5, 2022.

A sentencing memorandum submitted to the court on May’s behalf asked for a minimal sentence, saying that he was not the leader of the criminal activity and that he does not have a lengthy criminal history.

Nine of the defendants in the case have pleaded guilty.