Man fulfills dream of opening local art gallery

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Old buildings, like one in Lisbon on North Park Avenue, probably hold the best stories. It started as a church and at one point was a retail store and a bar. Now, it’s an art gallery called Source Gallery that fulfills the dream of the owner, Mark Hamilton.

He started working on the old building in September 2020 and had a soft opening earlier this month.

The gallery features art from the national down to the local level.

“The whole idea is that I want to create a local, kind of destinational art gallery. A place where somebody can come to and see other people’s artwork,” Hamilton said.

The official ribbon cutting for Source Gallery will be at noon on February 12.

