PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man from Allentown, Pennsylvania was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 1,000 grams of cocaine.

According to a press release by United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, 48-year-old Luis Morales possessed with intent to distribute 1,987 grams of cocaine in a car traveling on Interstate 80 westbound in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 10, 2020.

Pennsylvania State Police found the cocaine during a traffic stop. Reports said that Morales was on parole at that time following a 2017 conviction in Pennsylvania for cocaine trafficking.

United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said that Morales is to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to the press release, Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller and Special Assistant United States Attorney/Mercer County Assistant District Attorney Shane T. Crevar prosecuted this case. PSP and the Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation leading to the conviction and sentence in this case.