YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was found shot in the head on Youngstown’s north side Thursday evening.

Police found him in the street in front of a house on Thornton Avenue near the intersection with Kensington around 6:45 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Mercy Health police did block off an entrance to the emergency room to secure the scene for Youngstown police, but the emergency room was still open.

No other information was available Thursday.