YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mental health evaluation has found a Boardman man is now competent to stand trial for the September shooting death of his father.

The evaluation has found that Michael Bruno Jr., 49, has had his competency restored after several months in a mental health facility after he was found in December to be incompetent to stand trial for the Sept. 17 shooting death of Michael Bruno Sr., 74, at a Leland Avenue home in Boardman.

Attorneys in the case Monday stipulated to the new evaluation during a hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Bruno’s attorney, Tony Meranto, wants his client to plead not guilty by reason of sanity. The case is being stayed until the court receives a report that will determine if Bruno was sane at the time of the shooting.

The elder Bruno died of multiple gunshot wounds and was found lying in his yard by police who were called.

Reports said the younger Bruno, who was a deputy at one time with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, told officers he recently had COVID-19 and that the disease was “taking over America.”

Bruno told police a “disease made me do it” and that he shot his father with his “baby Glock,” reports said.

Bruno was treated at Heartland Behavioral Health, where his competency was restored.