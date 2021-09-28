Man flown to Youngstown hospital after beating in Lawrence County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County say they have an attempted homicide on their hands after two men were beaten, one so badly that he had to be flown by a medical helicopter to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Shenango Township officers were called about 1:05 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where they found two men who had been beaten with what they say were “blunt objects and edged weapons.”

One of the men was flown from the scene to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The other victim was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Police say that criminal charges are pending against two suspects. Their names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-598-2211.