CHAMPION Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A man had to be cut out of a car after crashing into a utility pole in Trumbull County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight on Champion Avenue in Champion Township.

Officials on the scene say the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a pole and knocking down live wires. Troopers tell us the car was leaking gas and one person was trapped in the car. They had to wait for Ohio Edison to arrive and turn the power off before they could start working to get the person out.

The driver was freed from the car just before 1:30 a.m. and was flown to the hospital.

WKBN

Research Parkway Northeast and Champion Avenue were closed while crews worked to get the man out.

More than 500 customers didn’t have power in the area, but it has since been restored.