KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested during an incident in Kinsman this past summer has filed a $4.5 million federal lawsuit against the Kinsman fire chief alleging that his constitutional rights were violated and that the overdose reversal drug Narcan was unnecessarily forced on him.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by Attorney David Engler on behalf of Jordan P. Aulizio against Kinsman Fire Chief Cory Van Kanegan on allegations of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional harm and violation of constitutional rights.

The lawsuit is in connection to a July 7 incident outside a convenience store where Aulizio was arrested.

According to the complaint, Aulizio had been released from the hospital the day before and was dehydrated so he went to the convenience store to get something to drink. While at the store, Aulizio dozed off while standing up. A person in the store called 911 and EMTs and Chief Van Kanegan showed up at the store. By the time emergency crews got there, Aulizio was conscious and standing outside.

The complaint says that Van Kanegan “insisted” that Aulizio was high, which he denied. The complaint states that Van Kanegan continued to insist that Aulizio was high and became “belligerent and insulting,” and Aulizio began to walk away.

Van Kanegan ordered Aulizio not to leave and told him to sit on the curb, which limited Aulizio’s “freedom of movement,” the complaint said. Then, Van Kanegan told Aulizio that he was going to administer the overdose reversal drug Narcan on him to which Aulizio protested, according to the complaint.

“Aulizio was not under the influence of drugs, and certainly was not unresponsive,” the complaint stated.

The complaint said that Van Kanegan ignored Aulizio’s protests and physically threw him onto the pavement, placed his knee on his chest and forced Narcan on him. The complaint also says that Van Kanegan slapped Aulizio and said, “Shut up you little b****.”

Aulizio was then placed in a police cruiser and taken from the scene. He was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in August on two counts of assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Aulizio pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial was set for Nov. 27, but Aulizio accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

He will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation.

In the federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Aulizio is asking for economic damages of no less than $250,000, compensatory damages of no less than $500,000 and punitive damages of no less than $750,000 to all three counts, including attorney fees and court costs.