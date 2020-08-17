Man federally charged with string of Youngstown robberies

Jones is charged with having a firearm in four of those robberies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A suspect in a string of Youngstown robberies this spring was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

An indictment in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charged Terron Jones, 21, with five counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and four counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The indictment was unsealed Friday.

Jones has been in custody since he was arrested June 2 by Youngstown police for a May 31 robbery at a Belmont Avenue Dollar General store. At the time, police said he had confessed to several other robberies.

Other robberies Jones is charged with include a May 16 robbery of the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard; a May 22 robbery at the E. Midlothian Blvd. Speedway; a May 23 robbery at a Wilson Ave. Check ‘N Go; and a May 29 robbery at a Mahoning Ave. Circle K.

He is charged with having a firearm in four of those robberies.

In the May 23 robbery, police said the clerk pulled his own gun and exchanged fire with Jones, who ran away on Center Street. No one was injured.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster.