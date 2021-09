YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested by U.S. Marshals is facing several child rape charges out of Mahoning County.

Dagoberto Gomez Espinosa, 63, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on charges of rape, sexual imposition and sexual battery.

He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury last week.

Prosecutors say Espinosa repeatedly assaulted young children over a period of years.

He is expected to be in court next week.