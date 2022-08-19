GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in the Trumbull County jail is facing several charges including two counts of rape.

Jack Ryan Zeigler, 23, of Girard, is facing six charges: Two felony charges of rape, two felony counts of compelling prostitution and two felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The alleged crimes happened in July 2020, according to court documents.

Zeigler was booked into the Trumbull County jail around 5:45 p.m. Thursday night. His arraignment was at 9 a.m. Friday morning. Bail was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to not have contact with the victim or victims.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

The Girard Police Department say the investigation is still ongoing.

First News is working to find out more. For updates, check back here.