Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man facing rape charge in Niles

Local News

Scott McCleery, 40, was arrested Friday

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A 40-year-old Youngstown man is charged with raping a woman in Niles.

A police report did not give much information but listed the victim as a 23-year-old woman.

Police were sent to a home in Niles on Friday, where they collected a pair of torn underwear and a hammer as evidence.

The suspect, Scott McCleery, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges, including rape and felonious assault, on that date.

McCleery’s bond was set at $500,000, and he’s due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com