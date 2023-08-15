LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Washingtonville man already facing an obstructing justice charge was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting, according to a release from the Columbiana County Prosecutor.

Christopher Mills, 43, was indicted by the Columbiana County grand jury for complicity to aggravated murder, complicity to murder and firearm specifications in the March 3 shooting death of Rusty Steele.

Mills was identified as the driver who transported murder suspect Michael Blower to and from the scene of the fatal shooting.

Blower is currently under indictment for aggravated murder, murder and firearm specifications with a jury trial set for Jan. 23, 202

Mills is currently incarcerated on a $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Aug. 31.