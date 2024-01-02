BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Toledo man is facing several charges following a New Year’s Eve incident at a local hotel.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Sunday to a hotel on South Avenue for an unwanted person in the lobby. When officers arrived, they encountered 44-year-old Benjamin Cadiou and asked him to leave.

Cadiou told police he had a room at the hotel, however, an employee there said he did not.

Police say Cadiou became combative and threatening to officers and the hotel staff and he was placed under arrest, according to the police report.

Police say that during their interaction with Cadiou, he had to be placed in a hold and then complained of shoulder pain. While being treated by emergency medical workers, police say Cadiou spit on an officer and an EMT, threatened to kill people and then tried to get out of restraints in the ambulance and at the hospital.

What started as a misdemeanor trespassing charge turned into felony charges. Cadiou is charged with intimidation of crime victim/witness, a felony of the third degree; retaliation, a felony of the third degree; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Cadiou is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He will be back in court Jan. 23.