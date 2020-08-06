Man facing gun charges in Youngstown, Mill Creek learns punishment

Bunn received the sentence on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A man arrested on gun charges last month was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday.

Jermaine Bunn Jr., 23, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bunn was to be sentenced July 6 on the charge but he skipped his sentencing. He was arrested again by Mill Creek MetroParks Police after they spotted him on a motorcycle that had fallen down near park property.

When police searched Bunn, reports said he had a loaded magazine with 9mm ammunition in his pockets and a 9mm handgun was nearby.

He pleaded guilty for a September 2019 arrest by Youngstown police during a traffic stop where a gun was found in the car.

Bunn tried to revoke his plea in that case just before the sentencing hearing began, saying that the other person who was in the car admitted the gun was hers and that he had no idea the gun was in the car.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume asked Judge Donofrio to deny Bunn’s motion, saying that Bunn only asked to change his plea after he skipped his sentencing.

“This is a classic case of a simple change of heart because of the defendant’s own misconduct,” Hume said.

Judge D’Apolito said Bunn was sitting next to a loaded magazine in the car that was pulled over and a gun was in the glove box in front of him. He said this was Bunn’s third weapon’s case since 2015 and shows a pattern.

“Wherever you go, there seems to be firearms around, according to your criminal record,” Judge Donofrio said.

Judge Donofrio denied the motion to revoke the plea, saying that Bunn understood what he was doing at the time the plea was made.

The judge also stuck to the original sentencing recommendation in the case because someone else admitted to owning the gun. Because of his record, Bunn is not allowed to be around guns or have them.

The Mill Creek case has yet to be heard by a grand jury.