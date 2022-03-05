WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $200,000 bond, charged with drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop in Weathersfield last Thursday.

Jason Burns, 43, was pulled over driving in the area of state Route 169 and North Road.

According to a police report, Burns appeared nervous and gave officers another name and two different birth dates when asked for his information.

Police said they were able to verify Burns’ real identity and found that he had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation on a grand theft charge out of Portage County. The report stated that Burns also had a suspended driver’s license.

Officers then placed Burns under arrest and ordered a tow for the vehicle that he was driving. Police then searched the vehicle, finding a loaded gun that Burns admitted was stolen from a home in Niles, the report stated.

Police also reported finding a digital scale, several broken glass pipes, and several small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a THC wax pipe and loose rounds in a backpack.

Police said Burns also had $781 in cash.

Burns is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and trafficking in drugs, as well as falsification and driving under suspension.

Burns’ case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.