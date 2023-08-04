SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon police have issued an arrest warrant after two men were involved in a stabbing on Friday evening.

Police found two men on the 500 block of Baldwin Avenue with multiple stab wounds and cuts around 4:30 p.m., a report states.

One of the victims, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local trauma center with severe, life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a 34-year-old man, also endured non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is now facing charges, police say, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

The 34-year-old, identified by police as Deshaun Jontae Emery, of Sharon, has been charged by Sharon police with criminal homicide attempt, aggravated assault, robbery and burglary at this time.

It’s an active investigation, and more information will become available later.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact them through the department’s number at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 center at 724-662-6110.

The Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and the Farrell police department helped with the scene.