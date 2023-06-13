BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hermitage man is facing a criminal damaging charge after police say he pooped in the probation office at Trumbull County Eastern District Court.

William James Taylor failed to appear in court June 8 for his arraignment on the charge stemming from the ordeal. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest with a $1500 bond. It happened back on June 5.

A probation officer told Brookfield Police that Taylor came in for a drug test, and after Taylor’s appointment, they found human fecal matter on the floor.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video.

In a police report, officers say the video showed Taylor leaning against the back wall of the probation office, defecating, and smearing it on the floor with his foot.