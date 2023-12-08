LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police say they found guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to a police report, officers on patrol Wednesday were watching suspicious activity at a local motel and followed a suspected vehicle that had a cover over the license plate that made it hard to read.

Officers pulled the driver over in the parking lot of a hotel on Belmont Avenue. They say the driver, later identified as Brandon Lee Thomas, repeatedly ignored officers’ commands and kept reaching for something in the car, so they ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.

Officers found several loaded weapons, one of which was reported stolen, and a “litany” of drugs including cocaine, pills, methamphetamine and prepackaged marijuana baggies in the vehicle, according to the police report. One of the guns was found in Thomas’ waistband.

Thomas is facing 16 charges including having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Police say he also had outstanding warrants.

Thomas was in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday when bond was set at $15,000. He’s due back in court next week.