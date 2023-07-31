BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Monday morning, accused of strangling a woman, according to a police report.

According to a woman, Dustin White, 39, began yelling incoherently at her around 1:15 a.m. Friday. When she tried to leave, White grabbed her and blocked the door, according to a Boardman police report.

The woman then tried to call 911, but White pulled the phone from her hands, pushed her to the floor, and then put his hands around her neck, squeezing, according to the report. The woman told police that she was unable to breathe.

Eventually, White went to the bedroom and the woman was able to escape home, according to the report. The woman told police that she believed White would come to her room and kill her, according to the report.

The woman had visible marks on her neck, according to the report.

When police caught up with White, he said the argument between him and the woman was just verbal.

White is charged with unlawful restraint, misdemeanor assault, disrupting public service and strangulation. He is due in court Tuesday for his arraignment.