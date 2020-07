Johnson's death was Warren's 12 homicide of the year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot another man during a birthday party in Warren last week.

Charles Parker, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning.

Parker is charged in connection to the death of 26-year-old Robert Johnson, who was shot in front of about 30 to 50 people at a party in Quinby Park on July 29.

Detectives say there were children present during the shooting.

Johnson’s death was Warren’s 12th homicide of the year.