BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Boardman.

According to a police report, officers responding to another call at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday noticed a car driven by 29-year-old Freeman Dobyne pull into the rear parking lot of an apartment building on Mathews Road and come to a stop with the wheels going onto the grass. Officers said Dobyne stayed in the vehicle with his foot on the brake and the engine running.

Officers went to check on him and say that he appeared confused. Officers noted that they smelled alcohol and marijuana.

A search of the car uncovered a loaded Glock 23 with an extended magazine under the front passenger seat, marijuana buds and a small bottle of opened liquor in the back seat.

Dobyne is not allowed to have a gun due to a protection order that was filed against him in July 2022, according to the police report.

Dobyne was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and charged with having weapons under disability. He was arraigned Monday morning and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16.