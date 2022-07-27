WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with a shooting last week in Warren near the Hot Dog Shoppe on West Market Street could face the death penalty if convicted after he was indicted Wednesday by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Dominic Harvey, 20, was indicted via direct presentment on charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification; attempted aggravated murder with a firearm specification; tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

Harvey was arrested hours after a shooting Thursday on West Market Street that killed Jauton Lee, 23, and wounded a 24-year-old man.

Police said the pair were riding in an SUV going east on West Market Street when Harvey, who was in another car, fired several shots at them. The two pulled into the Hot Dog Shoppe at West Market Street and Tod Avenue NW after they were shot.

Police used surveillance cameras and witness statements to take Harvey into custody. They have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Harvey could face the death penalty. Jurors would have to find that Harvey killed Lee under one of several aggravating factors in Ohio that can make someone receive the death penalty, including killing someone who is in a vehicle or using a weapon to kill someone while the defendant is in a vehicle.

Harvey will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.