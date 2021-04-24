Man faces assault charges in Liberty stabbing, police say

Liberty Twp. police chief says the victim is expected to be alright

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges in a stabbing that happened in Liberty Township Friday.

Michael Halkiewicz remains in the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge. He was arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday afternoon on Euclid Avenue in Liberty.

“There’s a man that has been living with me for four months and he just got into a fight and stabbed a guy in the face,” a caller told dispatch.

“Our officers were on scene immediately. We have a great response time. We were able to gather the facts and make a quick arrest without incident,” said Chief Toby Meloro of Liberty Twp. Police Department.

Investigators say Halkiewicz was living at the home on Euclid, and he and a man he’s been friends with for some time got into an argument that turned violent.

“I don’t know exactly, you know, the particulars of what they fought about, but it’s usually something that’s stupid that they probably could have worked out — didn’t need to go to this point,” Meloro said.

Meloro says the victim is expected to be alright.

Halkiewicz is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Girard Municipal Court.