YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested for a shooting Friday on the South Side is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Earvin Rolle, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday on three counts of felonious assault and a single count of discharge of a firearm into a habitation.

Rolle was taken into custody Monday following the shooting about 11 p.m. Friday at a home in 600 West Dewey Avenue where reports said a woman was hit in the leg by a bullet fragment.

Witnesses told police a car stopped in front of the home and Rolle, who was in the car, fired several shots before leaving.

Police traced the car to a house on Whitney Avenue on the West Side. They found the car but Rolle was not there.

A gun was found in a different car on the property and was taken by police for evidence.