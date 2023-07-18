WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was facing charges related to the abuse of a boy that was captured on a video took a plea deal in his case.

Kyle McElravy entered the guilty plea to two counts of attempted endangering children in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday morning.

He initially faced two counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence charges.

An indictment accused him of repeatedly hitting a child in the head with an object. A complaint first filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court stated that the incident was captured on video.

Kyle’s estranged wife, Amber, was sentenced for a similar crime. In May, Amber was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of four counts of third-degree felony endangering children charges.

Amber was accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across the room. An investigation began after a video surfaced on social media showing the alleged abuse of the boy.

During an interview with WKBN in December, she blamed Kyle for starting the abuse and said she was the victim of physical and sexual abuse as a child.

McElravy will be sentenced at a later date, after a presentencing investigation.