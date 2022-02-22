YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found at least seven bullet holes Sunday in the vehicle of a man who was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were alerted about 12:35 p.m. that a gunshot victim was at the hospital, just a couple of minutes after they received a call for a gunshot sensor that was activated in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue.

The victim told police he was pulling into a drive on Pasadena Avenue when a car sped past and someone in the passenger’s side of the car fired several rounds at him, striking him in the side of the head.

The man went inside and checked on his girlfriend and mother and called an ambulance but decided not to wait for an ambulance, reports said.

Reports said the man’s mother accompanied him but it’s not clear if she drove.

Police found bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car, including two in the headrest for the driver’s seat and a back passenger window on the driver’s side was also shot out.

Detectives were called out but reports did not say what if any evidence they collected at the crime scene.