AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- The homicide of a 55-year-old man on Sunday is being investigated by the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Copley Road for a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said that they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities have not identified the man. The news release said an autopsy will be conducted.