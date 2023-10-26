GREENE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a deer in Trumbull County Wednesday night.

Troopers said that James Frank, 60, of Orwell died in the crash.

OSHP was called to State Route 46 at Wakefield Creek Road Northeast around 8:15 p.m.

Troopers said that the man was traveling northbound on State Route 46 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. The collision caused the motorcycle to overturn and slide off the road, according to OSHP.

OSHP said that Frank was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene. Troopers said that Frank was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Greene Township Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

Jon Renforth contributed to this report.