Man dies from injuries suffered in Mesopotamia ATV crash

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who crashed the ATV he was driving last week in Mesopotamia has died.

Troopers say 18-year-old William Byler died from injuries he sustained in the Oct. 13 crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Byler and his passenger, 22-year-old Cindy Hershberger, were riding on Wilcox Road at about 9:15 p.m. when Byler lost control around a curve and hit a tree.

Byler was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Cleveland where he died several hours later.

Hershberger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

