SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on West State Street.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m., and the vehicle flipped over and hit a utility pole.

Crews took the man to the hospital, but he died.

Part of West State Street is closed as there are wires down in the area. Penn Power has been notified to make repairs, and the road will be reopened when it is determined to be safe. There were also some power outages in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.