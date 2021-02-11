Man dies after slipping on Hubbard Twp. driveway

Officers say the icy, snowy conditions and slope of the driveway were likely factors in the accident

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland man has passed away following an accident in Hubbard Township on Thursday.

It happened in a driveway in the 2,000 block of Hubbard Thomas Road just after 2 a.m.

Police say the 42-year-old victim had just returned to the residence with a friend when he slipped and fell.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“A vehicle that he just got out of was out of gear, according to our initial investigation, and it started to go forward and he tried to intervene to stop the vehicle and subsequently fell to the ground,” said Hubbard Twp. Police Chief Greg Tarr.

Officers say the icy, snowy conditions and slope of the driveway were likely factors in the accident.

It remains under investigation.