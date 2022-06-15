YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police were called to investigate a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Shell gas station on South Avenue near I-680 around 3 a.m.

Officers said that the investigation surrounds a white SUV that was parked at a pump.

Police said that they talked to witnesses on scene, but no one has been arrested.

Officers said that the shooting was targeted. Police said that they have a potential suspect, but their identity has not been released. Witnesses told police that they saw a suspect run off on foot.

This is under investigation.