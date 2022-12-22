YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person is dead after a shooting at a Youngstown gas station in Youngstown early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Shell gas station on the 1900 block of South Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. The victim is a 26-year-old male.

Police said that the suspect fled the scene and that they have multiple suspects in mind.

We noticed windows on the victims vehicle shot out. Glass covered the parking spot.

Officers said that the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“The business has a well lit gas station, well lit parking lot, they’re very cooperative with the police. They’re very friendly uh they don’t allow riff raff to hang out at the business. I think they’re just open a little bit later. People sometimes come here after leaving the bar,” said Lieutenant Mohammad Awad.

Lt. Awad said the department will be releasing more details later Thursday.

“We recovered some evidence, we’re going to be processing that evidence, reviewing the survelliance footage of the incident and trying to determine who exactly did it,” said Awad.

He did want to stress, they do not believe the gas station is the issue.