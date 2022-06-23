UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- An East Palestine man died after a motorcycle crash in Unity Township Wednesday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that Cameron Boots, 21, died after his 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 struck a 2016 Dodge Caravan on State Route 165.

Reports said that the Dodge was hit by the motorcycle as it was pulling into a private driveway.

Both the driver of the Dodge and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the treatment of injuries.

Fire departments and paramedics from East Palestine and New Waterford assisted with the crash.

Reports said that Boots was dead on scene and that he was wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation.