Woman tells Boardman police she was kidnapped after crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a car driven by a man early Tuesday morning cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs crashed into a Huntington Drive apartment building in front of a police officer.

Reports said the officer was behind the car at Pleasant Drive and Huntington Drive about 4:50 a.m. when it went through a stop sign and rammed into an apartment building in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive. The car was completely inside the building, reports said.

The officer stopped and saw a woman outside the car, later identified as Brittany Satterfield, and she let the officer in the apartment. Reports said the driver, David Turner, 30, of Hubbard, was revving the engine but appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The officer turned the vehicle off and Turner passed out, reports said. As an ambulance and firefighters were on the way reports said Satterfield told police Turner had kidnapped her. Police also found two crack pipes in her jacket. She was questioned by a detective and released on summons on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, reports said.

Reports said that Turner said that he knew Satterfield for about 6 months and that the two of them were ‘hanging out.’

Reports said Turner had to be revived with the opiate antidote Narcan and a records check found that he had warrants from Trumbull County and Campbell. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where a blood sample was drawn, reports said.

Reports said no one in the apartment was injured.

At the hospital, Turner was cited for OVI and other traffic violations. Reports said Turner told police he had taken a dose of heroin before the crash.