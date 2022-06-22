YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted of attempted murder in May is appealing his sentence.

Attorneys for Luis Johnson, 24, filed a notice that they plan their client’s 13 to 15 and a half year sentence he received for being convicted May 19 by a jury of shooting a man on the East Side.

Johnson was sentenced June 2 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

A jury convicted Johnson after a short trial on charges he shot a man Oct. 12, 2020, on Fairfax Avenue. Prosecutors said Johnson was upset because the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the trial. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 15 to 18 and a half years while Johnson asked for a lesser sentence, saying he had no criminal record and always worked.

Judge Donofrio said at the sentencing he did not think Johnson expressed any remorse for his actions or took any responsibility for his actions.