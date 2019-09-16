Man convicted in Warren rape pleads guilty to sexual assault in Youngstown

A man already convicted of rape in Warren pleaded guilty Monday to raping a woman in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man already convicted of raping a woman and a teen in Warren pleaded guilty Monday to rape and kidnapping charges surrounding the assault of a woman in Youngstown.

Keion Stella, 37, was immediately sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison on top of the 35 years he was ordered to serve in the Warren rape.

Prosecutors say Stella went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to talk about a breakup when he pointed a gun at her, tied up her children and raped her.

The children were bound with duct tape, according to a police report.

The victim addressed the court, saying she still has nightmares and her and her children are in counseling.

“I was told to place it (tape) on the mouth and hands as the kids were crying. You told them to shut up before you killed their mother. The look in your eyes was unforgettable,” she said.

Stella said nothing other than, “I am truly sorry. I never meant to hurt anyone.”

The victim told Judge Sweeney she and her two children have been in counseling and she has been diagnosed as having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She said it is hard to forget what happened.

She still remembers the gun Stella had and added that she remembers her children crying.

“That is scary for an adult, so imagine how scary it is for a kid,” she said.

The victim said she is moving on with her life and getting married later this year but she added she does not forgive Stella.

The additional time means Stella will spend a total of 50 years in prison.

Stella was sentenced to 35 years in prison in a Trumbull County case for rape charges surrounding a different woman and a teen.

In that case, prosecutors say Stella broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Warren on two separate occasions in October 2017.

The first time, he forced her to leave at gunpoint and took her back to his house, where he raped her.

The second time, he went back to her house and assaulted and raped her and a teen, according to prosecutors.