(WKBN) – Damian Bradford is heading back to prison. He was the suspect in the 2006 high-profile murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda.

The Shenango Valley physician was gunned down along the Ohio turnpike near Cleveland in a murder-for-higher scheme involving his wife Donna Roberts.

Bradford was released from prison back in 2021.

Monday, he was back in court in Beaver County on charges of shooting a state trooper in the leg. It happened in July of 2022 during an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Aliquippa.

The jury found Bradford guilty of several charges including attempted homicide. He will be sentenced in November.