Man convicted in ’77 brutal Youngstown killing granted parole against prosecutor’s objection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in a 1977 brutal killing was granted parole after serving 42 years in prison.

Floyd Davis, who was sent to prison on Nov. 7, 1978, for the brutal killing and torture of Joseph DeLisio on June 16, 1977, was granted parole after objections by the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

Division Chief Jennifer McLaughlin and Assistant Chief Ralph Rivera said in their pleading that Davis still “represents a danger to the community and should not be released.”

McLaughlin argued “while Davis has served over 42 years in the penitentiary for his crimes, the brutal nature of these crimes justified continued incarceration. Robbing, beating, and sexually assaulting Mr. DeLisio for their own amusement, Davis and his accomplices showed a callous indifference to human life.”

Prosecutors wrote that on the night of Delisio’s death, Davis and some friends were driving around Youngstown with a gun looking for something to do. After assaulting and robbing another man on the street at gunpoint, Davis and others came upon DeLisio, who was asleep in his vehicle. These men forced their way into DeLisio’s car, put a gun to his head, and drove him to another location.

At that location, the men beat DeLisio with their fists and the gun, took his money and put him in the trunk of the car.

Davis and his accomplices then drove to Stambaugh Field and forced DeLisio to walk to the baseball field. One of the assailants urinated on Mr. DeLisio and removed Mr. DeLisio’s shirt, shoes, and belt and choked him with the shirt and belt.

“These men then choked Mr. DeLisio and took turns stabbing him in the heart and throat with a pocket

knife,” prosecutors wrote.

Davis and his co-defendants, Clyde Neely, Jr. and James Brown, were charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft.

Davis was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In spite of objections from the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, on behalf of both the State of Ohio and the victim’s representative, the Board voted 9-1 to release Davis following a hearing Tuesday.

It is expected that Davis will be released in October 2021.

Brown and Neely remain incarcerated. Both will have parole hearings in February 2025.