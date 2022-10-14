MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into what Weathersfield’s fire chief described as a suspicious fire at an apartment building early Friday morning.

It was a startling way to wake up for a tenant of a four-plex in Mineral Ridge on Friday.

Caller: “I was sleeping and somebody threw a bottle of gasoline or diesel in the apartment and the apartment is on fire.”

The man inside the apartment building on Lakeside Drive called 911 just before 5 a.m. He told dispatchers someone took off through the woods near the building.

Firefighters from all three Weathersfield stations and McDonald responded quickly to put the fire out.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“The quick call to 911 and notifying your neighbors in that situation is very important,” said Weathersfield Fire Chief Tom Lambert.

Lambert says the fire didn’t cause too much damage. The only damage visible from the outside was near a second-story window.

Lambert added that the fire is “suspicious” in nature and remains under investigation.

“Everything has been turned over to the state fire marshal. They’ve been out today and started their investigation. The Weathersfield Police Department was on scene. They took some evidence and some other things to look into the origin and cause of the fire,” Lambert said.