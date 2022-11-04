YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man free on bond on charges of drunk driving in September with a high blood alcohol content specification was cited for drunken driving early this morning with another high BAC specification.

Jack Strickland, 24, of Hubbard, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs following a crash early this morning on Interstate 680.

The charge includes a specification that his blood alcohol content was .17 over more. In Ohio a person is considered drunk if their BAC is at least .08. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Reports said Strickland took a breathalyzer test after a two-vehicle accident just after 1 a.m. on Interstate 680 near the Belle Vista exit.

When police arrived reports said Strickland was standing outside his car and told police he had been drinking. He was placed in a cruiser, then when he got out, he stumbled and had to brace himself on the cruiser to stand up, reports said.

Strickland failed a field sobriety test and when he took his breathalyzer his BAC registered .293, reports said.

Strickland was also cited for driving under suspension.

Court records show Strickland was cited Sept. 23 for OVI and the high BAC specification after he was pulled over at Mahoning and Glacier avenues. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Sept. 26 and has a pretrial hearing Nov. 18 in that case.

He was given a recognizance bond in that case.

No one was injured in the accident Friday morning.