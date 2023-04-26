YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man chased by Liberty police over two years ago entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a federal firearms charge.

Samson Snowden, 33, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 22.

A criminal complaint was filed May 26 against Samson in federal court following a March 20, 2021 chase by Liberty police.

Liberty police reports said Snowden ran from officers during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue hotel. Police later found the SUV he was driving abandoned.

Inside the SUV, police found two 9mm semiautomatic pistols.

At the time Snowden ran, he was wanted on a drug charge from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He was eventually caught and served a six-month prison sentence in that case.

Snowden is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.