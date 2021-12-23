Man chased by Boardman police sentenced by feds on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man chased by Boardman police was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison Wednesday on a gun charge.

Marlan Everson, 50, who court records show has an address at the private prison in Youngstown, received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Everson pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a federal grand jury indicted him on the charge June 23.

Everson was arrested Dec. 8, 2020, after he failed to stop for Boardman police who tried to pull him over for impaired driving. He eventually stopped in a driveway on Potomac Avenue in Youngstown and tried to run away but was stopped at gunpoint, reports said.

Reports said police searched his car and found a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol inside. Everson told police the gun was not his and he was on his way to Youngstown because a family member had been wounded in a shooting, but city police had no shooting calls that evening, reports said.

Everson is not allowed to have a gun because of a January 2013 conviction in federal court on a drug charge, according to the indictment in his case.