YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on charges he took three children at gunpoint from a South Side home.

Anthony Taylor, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday on three counts of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Reports said police found the children just after 7 p.m. Thursday outside an apartment in the 200 block of Wychwood Lane on the East Side, where Taylor was taken into custody. Police also found a gun by the back door, reports said.

A woman told police that Alexander had come to her home in the 400 block of Sherwood Avenue earlier in the day, and they argued because he was upset she was dating again. He came into the home without her permission, pulled a gun, and took the children, reports said.

When the children were found, they were in a running car in the driveway, and police pulled them out of the car, reports said.

Reports were not specific on how police were able to find the children on Wychwood Lane.