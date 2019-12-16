Man charged with stealing, crashing Liberty police cruiser taken to Trumbull County Jail

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The suspect involved in stealing and crashing a Liberty Police cruiser is now out of the hospital and in the Trumbull County Jail.

Jeffrey Willard, 31, was kicked out of Shakers Bar on Belmont Avenue on Dec. 6 for being unruly and later seen throwing rocks at the bar owner’s car.

While handcuffed in the back of a cruiser, police say he slipped through the partition.

Williard was able to crawl into the driver’s seat before taking off and crashing into another car in the parking lot.

Williard is facing multiple charges, including escape, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.