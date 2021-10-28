Fight in school leads to shooting, charges for 2 adults in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting a juvenile in September on the South Side has been arrested on an obstruction of justice charge.

Sasha Montanez Vega, 34, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday. A warrant for her was issued Thursday.

Also charged Thursday with felonious assault for the Sept. 15 shooting was her boyfriend, Jan Fontanez, 25. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson said Fontanez is the stepfather of a student, who is Vega’s son, who got in a fight at school with the juvenile. He said the victim and his family drove to Fontanez’s home and before they could do anything, Fontanez shot the victim as they were outside his home.

The victim was found in the front yard, reports said. Several shell casings were found on the front porch also.

The injuries of the victim were described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.