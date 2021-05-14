Man charged with shooting at door installer indicted by grand jury

The man who was installing was not injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of firing shots at someone installing a door at the home of his estranged wife was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Leevaughn Toney Jr., 61, faces charges of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation or a school zone and felonious assault, both second degree felonies; being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of a protection order, both third degree felonies; menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony; and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Toney has been free on $20,000 bond since his arraignment April 16 in municipal court. He is expected to be arraigned May 25 in Common Pleas Court.

Reports said Toney was at the Coleman Drive home of his estranged wife April 10 when he saw a man installing a storm door. Toney yelled at the man, then threatened him and argued with his wife, reports said.

Toney left and came back with a revolver. He fired five shots at the man installing the door, but all five shots missed, reports said.

Toney and his wife struggled for a brief time, and she managed to get the gun off Toney before he ran away. He was taken into custody at a later date.

Toney has a lengthy criminal record, but this is at least his third offense of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with the same offense in 2006 and 2013. Court records show he received probation in the 2006 case and the 2013 case was dismissed, court records show.